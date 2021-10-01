South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 14,590.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBES stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. South Beach Spirits has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

