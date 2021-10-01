South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 14,590.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SBES stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. South Beach Spirits has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.