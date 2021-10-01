Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Head-To-Head Review

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares 27.10% 13.43% 1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.25 -$45.86 million N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.46 $18.33 million $2.34 22.86

Southern First Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Carter Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Carter Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

