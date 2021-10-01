Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 215.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

