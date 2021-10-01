Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

