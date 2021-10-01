S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on December 10th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by 63.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $424.89 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.