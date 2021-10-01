SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $479.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,660. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $336.60 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

