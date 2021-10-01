Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) versus Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spectrum Brands and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $101.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.03 $97.80 million $4.10 23.33 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

