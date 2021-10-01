Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $16.86. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 669 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $565.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 135,983 shares of company stock worth $2,445,777. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 73,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 214,179 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

