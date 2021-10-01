SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of SSE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. SSE has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.38%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

