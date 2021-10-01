Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $13.45 on Friday. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

