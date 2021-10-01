Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.56

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.56 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 90.90 ($1.19). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,235,841 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.80 ($1.32).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.56.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.