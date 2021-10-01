Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.56

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.56 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 90.90 ($1.19). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,235,841 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100.80 ($1.32).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £464.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.07.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.