Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Starcom plc (LON:STAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,343,236 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Starcom news, insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann acquired 9,744,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £97,440 ($127,305.98).

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

