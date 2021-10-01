STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $103.45 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00225289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.