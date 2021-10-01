State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of TMDX opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $914.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $1,072,812. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

