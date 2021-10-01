State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASS opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $598.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

