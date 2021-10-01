State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

