State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $5,490,804. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

