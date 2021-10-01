State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 546 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

