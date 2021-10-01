State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

