State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $50.35 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $50,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

