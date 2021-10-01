State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $57.19 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,439 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $57,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after acquiring an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $132.11 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -130.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

