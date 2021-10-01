State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $63.09 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $63,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $665.43 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.03 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

