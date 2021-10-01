State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,583 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.70% of US Foods worth $59,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

USFD opened at $34.66 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -346.57 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

