State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 16,822 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,822 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $65,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $53.51 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.