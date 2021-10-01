State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 62,458 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,525 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $52,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,008,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Shares of ADSK opened at $285.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.51 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.