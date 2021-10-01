Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Stellantis worth $84,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $9,278,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stellantis by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,208,000 after buying an additional 1,093,012 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $212,985,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $3,229,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

