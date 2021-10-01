Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $106.31 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.