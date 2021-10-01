Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

