Stephens Inc. AR Buys 717 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $107.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

