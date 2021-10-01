Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $110.53 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.71.

