Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,006 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $44,871,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 236,210 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.