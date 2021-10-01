Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,646 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

