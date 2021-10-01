Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Shares of STN opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

