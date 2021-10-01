Stifel Nicolaus Trims Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price to $46.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

