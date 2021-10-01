Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 181,278 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,337% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,439 call options.

PROG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.18. Progenity has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Progenity by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

