Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.