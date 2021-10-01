Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

