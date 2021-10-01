Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,452,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after purchasing an additional 122,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

