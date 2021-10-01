Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after acquiring an additional 151,967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 133,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

HAS stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

