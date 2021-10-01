Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

