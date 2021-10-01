Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 344 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

