Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 344 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PGR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.
The Progressive Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
