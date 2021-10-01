Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VDC stock opened at $179.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.87 and its 200 day moving average is $183.23. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

