Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 213.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 86.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRT opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.56 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

