Strong 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.11 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $618.08 or 0.01302505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $85.46 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.