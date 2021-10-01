Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUBCY. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.