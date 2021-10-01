Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,018,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,072,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000.

NASDAQ SMIHU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

