Summit Rock Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 31.5% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $79,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,084. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

