Sumokoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,348.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $27,348.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,576,237 coins and its circulating supply is 37,876,237 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

