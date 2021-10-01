Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,133 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,783,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

